Betty Copeland
1930 - 2020
DELPHOS — Betty Jean Copeland, 90, of Delphos, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on August 29, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born at home in Delphos on April 27, 1930, to Perry Ray and Wandis (Spitnale) Stocklen; whom preceded her in death. Betty was united in marriage George Robert "Bob" Copeland on March 20, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1986.

Betty is survived by her four children, Nancy (Dennis) Flanagan of Taylorville, IL, and Barb Foust of Delphos, Larry (Jane) Copeland of Delphos, Wanda (Gene) Haase of Elida; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; two sons, Perry and George Jr. Copeland; one son-in-law, Everett "Chip" Foust; one brother, Carl Stocklen; two sisters, Helen Young and Fern Winget.

Betty was a homemaker. She liked to crochet, sew and do embroidery in her spare time. She also enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing and polka.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals Hospice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
