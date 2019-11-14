ADA — Betty Rose Crouse, age 95, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:54 AM at Bridge Findlay Hospice Care Center.

She was born on July 15, 1924 in Ada, Ohio to the late Ernest P. and Ethel G. (Montgomery) Klingler. On May 30, 1942 Betty married Raymond Eugene Crouse and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2015.

Betty was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ of Ada. She was the church organist for forty years. During WWII Betty worked at Bendix Corporation making radios for bombers. Betty was a life member of the American Legion Post #185 Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and won many tournaments at Norada Lanes. She spent over fifty years fishing at Lake Erie and camping at both Lake Erie and Florida.

She is survived by her children: Craig (Theresa) Crouse of Ada and Vicki (David) Nichols of Lima; six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kent Klingler; and sister, Ruth Brown.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor John Nagel officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Ada and /or Bridge Hospice of Findlay. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada