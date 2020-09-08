LIMA — Betty Ann Dahlke, age 87 of Lima, went to her heavenly home with Jesus at 6:05am on Sunday September 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving

family. She was born December 11, 1932 in Delphos, Ohio to William Hartman and Dorothy (Himmeger) Hartman, whom preceded her in death. She

married her loving husband of 68 years, Theodore Vernon Dahlke (deceased) on July 1, 1950.

Betty Dahlke attended Central High School, until 16 years old. It took one dance at the YMCA for Ted Dahlke to convince a feisty, strong willed, independent Betty that he was the one for her. In her own words (diary-2.22.1949), "the most wonderful fellow I've ever met, simply super. I love him." Betty married her Navy sweetheart in Yuma, Arizona in 1950. They moved to San Diego, California on the Naval base. Ted left to fight in the Korean War, while Betty cared for their first-born Debbie. Soon after, they moved back to Lima, Ohio in where they had two more kids, Kim and Ted. Betty was the matriarch of the family. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, and continuous prayer warrior. Betty was an honorable woman, who continually taught us to keep our faith and trust in God, and her favorite line "get over it". She didn't have it easy in life, and overcame many difficult challenges. She always pushed through. We will miss her laugh, sarcasm, stubbornness, kindness, finding the brightness in every situation, guidance, wisdom, master card skills, dancing (jitterbug), no judgement, and unconditional love at all times. Her favorite passage is Psalm 91.

Her legacy and service towards the Lord will continue through her survivors. For this is her prayer. This includes her children: Kimberly (Jim) Lawrence of Harrod and Theodore (Carolyn) Dahlke of Lima. Her oldest daughter, Debra K. Joseph-Budde, deceased. She has 7 grandchildren, Heidi (James) Hartz of Toledo; Dawn (Jamie) Thomas of Georgia; Joshua (Erin) Joseph of St. Mary's; Theodore Dahlke of Findlay; Katie (Travis) Neal of St. Mary's; Claire (Alex) Ciminillo of Lima; Levi Dahlke of Celina; she has 8 great grandchildren whom she adored. Madelyn and Malachi Hartz of Toledo; Tyler Hartz of South Bend, Indiana. Wyatt and Macy Thomas of Georgia; Kaden and Ezra Neal of St. Mary's; Tavi Joseph of St. Mary's. She is survived by her brother William Hartman of Cincinnati, Ohio and sister Shirley Goodman of Lima, Ohio. Her sister, Nancy Schindler and brothers Nick Mumma and Paul Hartman are all deceased.

The family will have a private service at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Doneta Warren officiating. In honor of our mother and grandmother,

the family requests that you please share a memory of Betty Dahlke, online at BayliffAndSon.com. Family requests any donations be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 234, Lima, Ohio 45802.

Please take the wisdom of Betty Dahlke in dealing with life's curve balls, The Lord is my shepherd and pull up your boots and keep walking.