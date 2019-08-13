LIMA — Betty Jean Farler, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home following an extended illness. Betty was born in Tampa, Florida on September 5, 1925 to Cary F. Shepherd and Nora Chambers Shepherd. She is survived by a son, David F. (Cynthia) Farler of Fruita, CO, a daughter LuAnn Sawyer (Steve Horn) of Lima, OH, one grandson Dennis C. Farler, Golden, CO, two granddaughters Kristi (Scott) Snider, Monroeville, PA, Angela (Ryan) Lauck, Lima, OH and seven great-grandchildren.

Her parents; brothers Floyd Shepherd; Delmar "Dick" Shepherd, and one sister Virginia "Ginny" Gesler proceeded her in death. She was married to Walter D. Farler who preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from Lima Central in 1943 and worked as a secretary for several local businesses, retiring from E.S. Evans Co. She was a lifetime member of the Lima First Assembly of God Church.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the CHILES-LAMAN EASTSIDE CHAPEL in Lima, OH.

The funeral service will take place the following morning at Lima First Assembly of God Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to this, starting at 10:00 AM.

Interment will take place at Bluelick Cemetery following the service.

The family requests donations be made to Putman County Homecare & Hospice, 575 Ottawa Glandorf, Suite 3, Ottawa, OH 45875; or Lima First Assembly of God,1660 Findlay Road, Lima, OH, 45801; or to a in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.