FINDLAY — Betty Rose Farmer, age 92 of Findlay, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Monday November 4, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, Ohio. Betty was born on September 15, 1927 in North Baltimore, Ohio to the late Daniel and Anna (Fertig) Updike.

Betty married Robert L. Farmer, Sr. on May 12, 1946 at Robert's mother's house in Findlay, Ohio. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2018.

Surviving are children Douglas Alan (Lorraine) Farmer of Lima, Ohio and Susan Jeanette (Chris) Weihrauch of Findlay, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patricia Farmer of Rawson, Ohio; grandchildren: Chris (Leslie) Farmer, Jaimi Lohmann, Jennifer (Leonard) Anderson, Matthew Farmer, Tina (Stoney) Markins and Kristy Hickle; great grandchildren: Melana, Brett, Katie, Cody, Alec, Aidan, Jerome, Holly, James, and Tristan; and great great grandchildren: Emmalie, Dahlia, Adam, Ely, Alijah, and Aydn.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Farmer, Jr.; grandson, Jeffery Farmer; and great grandsons, Kyle Markins and Andy Markins.

Betty was preceded in death by siblings Geraldine, Dorotha, Amos, George, Sedalia, Helen, Grover and Mary. Betty was the youngest of the nine siblings.

Betty attended North Baltimore High School. She enjoyed school and got good grades. Betty worked as a cook for the Findlay City School Elementary Lunch Program for 27 years.

Betty enjoyed cooking, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She was a member of Findlay Grace Brethren Church in Findlay. She was also a member of the Millstream Holiday Rambler Camping Club.

Betty was a cancer survivor three times- in 1963, 1978 and 2015. She loved spending time with her family. She loved cooking for her family and having family visit her home. She enjoyed having company and sharing a meal or a dessert with coffee while visiting together. Betty took pride in her yard and continued to push mow her own yard until the age of 91.

Visitation for family and friends of Betty will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Brian Krause officiating.

Burial will follow at Knollcrest Gardens, Arcadia, OH. Memorials can be made to Findlay Grace Brethren Church, 209 Lexington Ave. Findlay, Ohio 45840, or to Heartland Hospice, 907 W State, Suite A, Fremont, OH 43420.

