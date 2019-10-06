LIMA — Betty M. Gibbs 96, died at 12:02 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at The Greens at Lima Convalescent Home in Lima, Ohio.

Betty was born on August 1, 1923, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Earl J. Cheney and Cecil M. (Copus) Cheney. On April 5, 1942, she married Kelsey F. Gibbs. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2004.

Betty was a graduate of Central High School. She was a homemaker and a former member of the Order of The Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son, Michael R. (Sharon) Gibbs, of Lima, OH; three grandchildren, Tonya Sheppard, of Sidney, OH, Ronya Velasco, of Tempe, AZ, and Lt. Col. Stephen Gibbs U. S. Army, currently serving in Afghanistan; nine great-grandchildren, nine, great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Cheney, three sisters, Doris Swallow, Jean Carder, and Cecil Dawson.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to (Northwest Ohio Chapter), 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45807 or St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

