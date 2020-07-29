1/1
Betty Gurley
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mrs. Betty Ann Gurley, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 6:59 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born in Columbus, Mississippi on August 6, 1949 to the union of Noah and Mary (Williams) Hairston Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On January 3, 1969 she was united in holy matrimony to Curtis L. Gurley, Jr. aka Abdullah Hasan, he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Gurley retired as a Bank Teller at Bank One. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her loving husband Curtis, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 sons; Curtis L. Gurley, III of Lima. Eric B. Gurley (Sarah) of El Paso, TX, Brian L. Gurley (Camille) of Lima. Bradley A. Gurley (Meco Woodson) of Bowling Green, KY, and Jamal A. Gurley of Lima. 2 daughters; Tinniqua N. Gurley of Columbus, OH and Fatimah L. Gurley of Lima. 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Noah Hairston, Jr. (Kathy) and Jerry Hairston both of Lima. Richard Hairston (Inez) and Roy Hairston both of Columbus, OH. 5 sisters; Shirley Potts, Linda Hairston and Michelle Hairston all of Lima. Tracy Williams of Columbus, OH and Bernice Johnson of Bunker Hill, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother; Charlie Hairston.

Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Linwood Holland, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the GURLEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved