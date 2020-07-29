LIMA — Mrs. Betty Ann Gurley, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 6:59 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born in Columbus, Mississippi on August 6, 1949 to the union of Noah and Mary (Williams) Hairston Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On January 3, 1969 she was united in holy matrimony to Curtis L. Gurley, Jr. aka Abdullah Hasan, he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Gurley retired as a Bank Teller at Bank One. She was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her loving husband Curtis, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 5 sons; Curtis L. Gurley, III of Lima. Eric B. Gurley (Sarah) of El Paso, TX, Brian L. Gurley (Camille) of Lima. Bradley A. Gurley (Meco Woodson) of Bowling Green, KY, and Jamal A. Gurley of Lima. 2 daughters; Tinniqua N. Gurley of Columbus, OH and Fatimah L. Gurley of Lima. 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Noah Hairston, Jr. (Kathy) and Jerry Hairston both of Lima. Richard Hairston (Inez) and Roy Hairston both of Columbus, OH. 5 sisters; Shirley Potts, Linda Hairston and Michelle Hairston all of Lima. Tracy Williams of Columbus, OH and Bernice Johnson of Bunker Hill, IN. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother; Charlie Hairston.

Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Linwood Holland, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic

