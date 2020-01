CELINA — Betty J. Hainline, 88, died Jan. 5, 2020, at Miller Place Assisted Living Home, Celina.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina. The Rev. Jeff Boomhower will officiate. Burial will be in Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina.