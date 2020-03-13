ADA — Betty L. Hall, age 82, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:35 PM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 24, 1937 in Alger, Ohio to the late Marion and Charlotte (Stanley) Gross, Sr. On November 4, 1955 Betty married Lyle "Ned" Hall and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2016.

Betty worked as a waitress in food service. She previously worked at the Northern Freeze of Ada.

Betty is survived by four sons: Jeff (Maria) Hall of Dola, Mike (Sarah) Hall of Lima, Gary "Joey" (Angie) Hall of Ada and Greg Hall of Ada; two daughters: Cheryl (Denny) Simon of Ada and Donna (Cris) Bowsher of Ada; eleven grandchildren: Kim Simon, Jared Simon, Chad (Maggie) Bowsher, Kendra (Dalton) Bass, Colton Hall, Spencer, Warren and Hannah Hall, Rob and Ryan Hall and Luke Thompson; three step-grandchildren: Bart Webb, Lance Reffitt, and Codie Reffitt; seven great grandchildren: Brantley and Brooklyn Bass, Jordan, Eli and Decker Hall, and Connor and Benjamin Bowsher; two step great grandchildren: Lilli and Zadin Reffitt; two brothers: Marion Gross Jr of Alger and Jim (Pat) Gross of Alger; and a sister, Joan (Mike) Burnett of Mendon.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Frazier.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.