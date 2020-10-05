Betty Henderson

PANDORA — Betty "Fran" Frances Henderson, 85, passed away October 4, 2020 at Willow Ridge - Betty House in Bluffton. Fran was born June 28, 1935 in Morristown, Tennessee to the late Jack and Verdia (Wallace) Bryant. On October 10, 1955 she married Homer Henderson who preceded her in death on January 27, 2010.

Fran was a homemaker. She attended Gateway Church in Findlay. Fran enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Steve (Carol) Henderson of Bluffton; two daughters, Cathi Ungar of Bluffton, Terri Wayne of Iowa Falls, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Rachel (Gabriel) Thompson, Melody (Ricky) Latino, Marcy (Jason) Maple, Amy (Dustin) Montgomery, Steven Henderson, Ali (Joseph) Rosebrock, Jessica (Josh Turnwald) Oakley, Cody Hopkins, Chance Wayne and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Fran was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Bryant, Elmer Bryant, Clyde Bryant; seven sisters, Bertha Gulley, Betty Jaranagin, Minnie Ray, Louise Gibson, Jocie Hick, Elizabeth Rau and Verdia Bryant.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Memorial Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

