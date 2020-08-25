LIMA — Betty Lou Holbrook, age 81, was called into the presence of the Lord at 6:58 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Betty was born December 23, 1938 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Richard "Dick" Compton and Fern (Bozman) Davis. On August 13, 1966 she married Guss Holbrook who passed away on December 25, 2012.

Betty was a member of the Pentecostal Bethlehem Tabernacle Church. She looked forward to her Friday evening's playing cards and dice with Gladys, Russ, Doris and other family members. She also enjoyed all the activities at Springview Manor, especially BINGO and sitting outside.

She is survived by six children, Rob (Cheryl) Holbrook of Lima, Jeff Holbrook of Lima, Tony (Eva) Holbrook of Harrod, John (Dawn) Holbrook of Lima, Warren (Stephanie) Holbrook of Bluffton and Sam Holbrook of Lima ; two stepsons, Bill (Cheryl) Holbrook of Lima and Bob (Sandy) Holbrook of Lima. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren; eight sisters, Dixie Hahn of Lima, Donna Overholser of Sidney, Gladys (Rev. Russ) Lawrence of Lima, Judy Bowers of Lima, Karen (Danny) Wireman of Lima, Bonnie Stauffer of Lima, Doris (Tim) Stevenson of Harrod, Tina (Marcus) Lori of Lima; two brothers, Jerry Compton of Lima and Rev. Larry "Joe" (Ardith) Compton of Lima, and sister-in-law Ann Compton of Lima.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her step-dad, Ralph Davis, step-mom, Mary Compton; two granddaughters, Summer Love Holbrook, Dorothy Holbrook; three brothers, Francis D Compton, Orville "Butch" Compton, Robert Compton Sr., brother-in-law, Marion Bowers, brother-in-law Ed Hahn, and sisters-in-law Lois Compton and Phyllis Compton.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Dan Holbrook will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Springview Manor staff for making Mom's last several months fulfilling.

A special thank you to Dr. Cole and the ICU Nurses at Mercy Health St Rita's that cared for Mom.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to: The Pentecostal Bethlehem Tabernacle Church of Van Wert, 540 Burt Street. Van Wert, Ohio 45891, Mercy Health St Rita's Medical Center in Lima Ohio, or to Coleman Professional Services (501c3). 5982 Rhodes Road, Kent Ohio 44240 OR at <https://www.colemanservices.org/giving/>. All gifts will be restricted to Coleman's Allen, Auglaize and Hardin County Services.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.