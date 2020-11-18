1/1
Betty Jane Battle
1941 - 2020
LIMA — Mrs. Betty Jane Battle, age 79, passed from this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at approximately 2:25 p.m. at Liberty Health Center in Lima.

She was born on January 6, 1941 in Sheffield, Alabama to the union of Clarence and Gertha (Roberson) Youngblood; both parents preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony on January 11, 1958 to Mr. Phillip Battle, Sr., he preceded her in death on January 19, 2017.

Mrs. Battle retired as a Nurse's Aide from Lima Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Beulah's Chapel in Lima, Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Rev. Phillip Battle, Jr. (Cathy) of Pittsburgh, PA and James Battle of Lima. A daughter; Gertha "Denise" White (Darrell) of Lima. 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. 3 brothers; Howard Youngblood (Shirel) and Melvin Youngblood both of Lima. Benjamin Youngblood (Tessie) of Jacksonville, FL. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother; Isaac Youngblood and a sister; Clara Youngblood.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Philip Battle, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Saturday, November21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m. also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BATTLE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
