SPENCERVILLE —Betty Jane Ricker, 93, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Roselawn Manor Nursing Home in Spencerville, OH.

Betty was born on June 23, 1926, in Williamsport, OH, to the late Greer and Ruth {Cramer} Gibson. On December 22, 1974, she married Norman Ricker, who preceded her in death on December 27, 2001.

Betty was employed as a hair stylist. She enjoyed camping at Lake Erie, dancing, playing cards bowling and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Biller; two sons: Rickey Daniels and Steve Whitacker; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and brother, Todd Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Gary Daniels; five brothers: Dick, Bill, Emmett, Art and Jack; and three sisters: Norma, Opal and Anna.

A private service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

