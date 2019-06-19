BLUFFTON — Betty E. Kantner, 88, passed away June 18, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Betty was born March 21, 1931 in Pandora to the late Gerald and Lela (Oberly) Basinger. On December 16, 1951 she married Forest "Bud" Kantner who preceded her in death on March 16, 2015.

Betty graduated from Pandora High School and was a homemaker. She was a life member of Grace Mennonite Church in Pandora and volunteered with the Bluffton Hospital Auxiliary.

Survivors include two sons, Rodney (Sandra) Kantner of Grangeville, Idaho, Jeffrey (Joanna) Kantner of Bluffton; a brother, Donald (Ruby) Basinger of Pandora; four sisters, JoAnn Hilty of Bluffton, Colleen (James) Wolf of Palmetto, Florida, Connie (Robert) Sutherland of Lima, Judy (Mark) Stall of Pandora; five grandchildren, Craig (Shauna) Kantner, Eric (Nikkoal) Kantner, Katie (Andrew) Edinger, Justin (Elya) Kantner, Adrien (Christian) Hall and eleven great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held per Betty's wishes. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Mennonite Memorial Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.