RIMER — Betty Lou Keifer, age 74, of Rimer, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at her residence.

Betty was born January 15, 1946 in Lima to Clarence D. & Fern Milinda (Hinkle) Shaw who preceded her in death. She was married to Peter Boroff who preceded her in death. She married Terry Lee "Jason" Keifer who survives.

Also surviving are her children: Robert (Candace) Boroff, and Paul Boroff both of Lima, Bonnie Boroff of Ft. Jennings, Peggy Brooks, Becky Boroff and Alice Boroff all of Lima; twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Robert Shaw of North Carolina and Juanita Jenkins of Alger.

She was preceded in death by the following siblings: Tom Shaw, George Shaw, Kaye Shaw, Mary Beair, June Mulholland, Harold Shaw and Larry Shaw.

Betty was a member of True Word Tabernacle, Bluffton.

You should always try to bring a smile to someone's face and happiness to their heart. The doors to our heart are always open to you. Ecc. 3.

Funeral services will begin at Noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Brother Ray Erickson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of services Friday in the funeral home.

