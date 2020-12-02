OTTAWA – Betty Jane Kelley, 84, of Ottawa died at 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's, Lima of covid. She was born June 14, 1936 to Fred and Mary (Miller) Laubenthal. On October 3, 1959 she married Max Kelley and he preceded her in death on February 6, 1996.

She is survived by her children: Ann (Joe) Laudick of Ottawa, Jamie (Patti) Kelley of Ottawa, Martha (Dave) Kahle of Lima, Tim (Ann) Kelley of Liberty Township West Chester, and Mary (Daniel Masters) Kelley of Killbuck, Ohio; 14 grandchildren: Matt (Amber) Laudick, Jay Laudick, Katie Laudick, Bret and Sean Kelley, Michael, Elizabeth, and Anna Kahle, Justin, Mandi, and Tori Kelley, Josh (Miranda) Masters, Calli (Jake) Dilyard, and Nicole (Danney) Croll; 4 great-grandchildren: Max and Maci Laudick, Violet and Emmett Masters; a sister: Fanny (Pete) Schroeder of Leipsic.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers: Walter and John Laubenthal; and two sisters: Dorothy McCabe and Rose Mary Laubenthal.

Betty was a 1955 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School. She retired from Dr. Ronald Fessler's dental office. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Betty loved her flower garden and took great pride in her yard. She enjoyed decorating every holiday and was a wonderful grandmother who took pride and joy in attending all of her grandchildren's events. Betty was also known for her homemade noodles.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Mass will be live streamed through the church's Facebook page. Due to regulations regarding COVID-19, masks are required upon entering the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation or the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program.

