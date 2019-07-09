LIMA — Betty Vera (Dielman) Kelly passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville Nursing Home.

She was born October 17, 1921, in Allen County, Ohio to Christian Dielman and Deborah Z. (Berryhill) Dielman.

On December 8, 1946 she married Charles J. Kelly.

She had worked as a claims secretary for Aetna Casualty & Surety Company before her marriage, and American States Insurance afterwards, as well as Bradford Adjustment, until the Lima office was closed, then retiring from the Indiana Insurance claim office in January 1, 1985.

She was a graduate of Gomer High School, and attended Northwestern Business College. She was a life and 3rd generation member of Trinity United Methodist Church., a member of the First Families of Allen County, and Daughters of the American Revolution, and a 60 year, life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and working on family genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles. Survivors include her two sons, Stephen C. Kelly of Chicago, Illinois, and Thomas C. (Sharon R.) Kelly of Fort Myers Beach Florida, and two grandsons, Shaun T. (Tanya) Kelly, and Kevin P. (Sheyenne) Kelly and seven great grand-children, Caleb, Jayden, Kaitlyn, Noah, Taelyn, Zaidek and Kinsley. She also has two nieces, Diane Trentin and Elizabeth Handlan.

Mrs. Kelly had one sister, Cristel Austin, who preceded her in death.

Donations may be made to Trinity Methodist Church, Lima OH, or donor's choice.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH. Funeral services will begin at 3p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate. Burial of ashes will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, OH.

