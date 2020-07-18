Betty King

LIMA — Betty L. (Moneer) King, age 88, of Lima, Ohio, passed away at 4:49 p.m. on July 15, 2020 at Shawnee Manor in Lima.

She was born on July 25, 1931 in Findlay, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Lena (Moiser) Moneer, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 16, 1950, she married William King, Sr. and he preceded her in death.

Betty was a waitress for many years at various establishments including the former Huddle Restaurant. She was a member of the First E&R Church in Lima. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Lima Woman's Bowling Association for over 50 years. Where she was on the Board of Directors. She was awarded the Jessica Sanford Award for junior bowlers. A member of the Lima Area Bowling Hall of Fame, a past Woman's City Bowling Champion and was on the city, inner city, state and national travel league. She was on several leagues with her husband Bill and her sister Mary Jo Sherrick. After her knee replacement she had to finely give up bowling, which broke her heart, but she remained active in the Association. She was loved by many, and will be missed.

She is survived by 3 sons Bill Jr., Gary and Dennis and 2 daughters Debra Poling and Linda Douglas who reside in Galveston, Tx. She has 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, 1 sister Mary Jo Sherrick, 4 brothers Tom, Tarry, Ron and James all of Lima. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. She always had a place for family and helping hand and heart to anyone that needed it. She will me dearly missed.

She will be laid to rest at VanHorn Cemetery in Vanlue, Ohio at a later date. The Hanneman Siferd Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to a charity of the donor's choice.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the King family. To leave the family a condolence or a fond memory, please visit our website at www.hannemanfh.com or visit the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.