LIMA — Betty Jane Kunkleman, 98, passed away at 1:53 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living Center in Lima, OH.

Betty was born on Monday, September 6, 1920, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Franklin Oscar and Myrtle Florence (Priddy) Frail. On Saturday, October 5, 1940 at the High St. United Methodist church, she married Dwight Charles Kunkleman, who preceded her in death on September 17, 2015.

Mrs. Kunkleman is a member of the Westside United Methodist Church, (formerly High St. United Methodist Church before merger). She graduated from Lima Central High School in Lima, Ohio. She worked at the Servicemen's Canteen - started in 1942 until it closed. She was a member of the Patriotic Club during and after WWII. She worked at the Columbia Confectionary.

She is survived by her four sons: David F. (Daniel) Kunkleman of Mansfield, OH, Larry Jay (Barbara) Kunkleman of Elida, Timothy Wayne (Kay) Kunkleman of Lima, Gregg Eugene Kunkleman of Lima, seventeen grandchildren, thirty four great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law JoAnna Frail of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Paul D. Kunkleman, sister, D. Maxine Frail, four brothers: Thomas E. (Carolyn) Frail, Donald F. Frail, James E. Frail, and Marion J. "Peck" Frail, two sister-in-laws: Marilyn Frail and Betty Frail, and three grandchildren: Jonathan Kunkleman, Steve Kunkleman, and Sylvia Hamlin.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home with viewing one hour prior to service. Pastor Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Rescue Mission.

