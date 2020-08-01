1/1
Betty Layman
ADA — Betty H. Layman, 87, passed away at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Betty was born on April 24, 1933, in Petersburg, MI to the late Frederick and Henrietta {Winter} Wagenknecht. On April 18, 1953, she married Allen M. Layman, who preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from Summerfield High School and was co-valedictorian. She worked at Toledo Edison and later was a bank teller for Tower National, Bank One, and eventually Chase Bank, retiring after 40+ years. Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Layfayette, and formerly was a member of New Creation Church. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling, camping, crocheting, playing BINGO, spending time with her family, and of course, Rudy's Hotdogs.

She is survived by four daughters: Sandy (Mark) Swaney, Linda (Rodney) Geiger, Wendy (Josh) Gaines and Kathy (Tim) Henry; two sons: Paul (Cindy) Layman and Kenny (Julie) Layman; twelve grandchildren: Scott (Lanta) Miller, Donny (Amy) Geiger, Angie (Andrew) Fields, Kayla (Jordan) Welch, Ashley (Nathan) Klingler, T.J. Hughes, Kory (Mika) Layman, Dylan (Rian) Layman, Sean Layman, Maddie Henry, Amber Henry and Dakota Henry; 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Melvin, Paul, Bill, Robert, and Dale Wagenknecht.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Robin Kapostasy will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church in Lafayette.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
