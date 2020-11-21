1/
Betty McDonald
DELPHOS — Betty Ann McDonald, 90, of rural Delphos, passed away at 1:50 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Vancrest of Delphos Care Center following a short illness.

She was born July 24, 1930 in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Joel and Agnes Kettler Hayes. On March 21, 1952 she married Harold Robert "Bob" McDonald, who died June 9, 2018.

Surviving are her sons; John J. (Linda) McDonald and David M. (Joyce) McDonald, her daughter Suzell Q. (Larry) Conkle, grandchildren; Heather (Jack) Howell, John (Tammi) McDonald, Ashley (Sam) Admire and Troy Conkle: great grandchildren; Connor McDonald, Thane and Calista Admire. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Louise (Oma) Selby

Betty was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and was a homemaker. She and her husband Bob enjoyed many activities together, being members of the Young at Heart Toy Collectors Club, the Eastern Woodland carvers club and the Bruckner Gem and Mineral Club. She especially enjoyed painting the carvings.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Lay Minister Rosali Lora officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, American twp., Elida.

With Covid-19 restrictions of face coverings and social distancing, the family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
