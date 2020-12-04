LIMA — Betty Jane Meeks, 98, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home, Amherst, Ohio.

Betty was born on December 23, 1921, in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Russell Louis and Helen Marie (Davis) Rhoades. On January 24. 1942, she married Edward M. "Ed" Meeks Jr. who preceded her in death on September 1, 2011.

She is survived by her son, Edward Madison (Julia) Meeks III of Amherst, OH; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Beverly Jane Naftzger.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .