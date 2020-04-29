COLUMBUS GROVE — Betty B. Metzger, 89, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. She was born June 17, 1930, in Columbus Grove, to Nolan H. and Leah A. (Williams) Barto. They both preceded her in death.

On April 9, 1950, she married Clifford Anthony Metzger , and he preceded her in death March 7, 2020. Cliff and Betty started dating at the age of 14, and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda (Roger) Kruse; eight grandchildren, Elaine (Michael) Kiene, Holly (Brian) Zarse, Natalie (Jason) Jay, Chad (Shari) Metzger, Ryan (Katie) Kruse, Aaron (Audrey) Kruse, Nathan (Becca) Kruse and Justin (Lelah Norris) Kruse; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Gary (Sue) Barto; two sisters, Dorothy "Dot" (John) Humphreys and Jane Edwards, and two sisters in-law, Judy Schroeder and Martha (Leo) Cordonnier.

She was preceded by her son, Greg Metzger and two infant sons, Douglas and Randall; one brother Samuel Barto; three sisters, Joyce (Clyde) Core, Ruth (Paul) Schumacher and Nancy (Dick) Shafer, and one brother in-law, Dale Edwards.

Betty was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1948. She was a member of the Columbus Grove United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida and helped to start the Columbus Grove Chapter.

Betty was the owner of Betty Lynn Dress Shop in Columbus Grove and The Pizza Barn in Pandora. She was also a nurse for many years at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She enjoyed herb gardening, genealogy and golfing. Betty passed that love of golf onto her grandchildren, by taking them to golf lessons. She was known to the grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren as "Grandma Hot Dog". She would sing "You Are My Sunshine" to them and on each of their birthday's she would call and sing, "Happy Birthday", to them. Betty enjoyed gathering with family and no one ever went home hungry.

Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove, with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bless A Bulldog at Columbus Grove Schools.

Online contributions may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.