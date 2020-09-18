1/1
Betty Moening
LIMA — Betty J. Moening, 97, passed away at 4:25 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville Senior Life Community.

She was born in Lima on April 22, 1923 to Washington W. and Lucille (Middleton) Wyer, who preceded her in death. On October 11, 1941, she married Robert F. Moening, who proceeded her in death on March 11, 1983. She and her husband were married for 42 years.

Betty was a housewife and when her children were in school, she was a den mother, Girl Scout leader, held several offices in the PTA and belonged to the band boosters. She crocheted hats and booties for newborns and was a life time member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, having volunteered over 15,000 hours.

She crocheted and gave away over 1000 hanging dish towels. She was a member and volunteered at the Senior Citizens Center. She loved to travel and traveled to over 30 states. She loved to go out to eat and loved to watch The Ohio State Buckeyes. She had a smile for everyone she met.

Surviving are her two daughters Sharon "Sam" Moening and Linda J. Bosstick of Lima; her two sons Ronald (Connie) Moening of Columbia City, IN and Bernard (Pam) Moening of Lima; her daughter-in-law Susan Hooper of Lexington, SC; her three grandchildren Sandra "Sandy" Moening of Columbus, Ryan M. Moening of South Carolina and Daniel C. (Rianna) Moening of Ft. Wayne, IN; her three great-grandchildren Kaden, Kinleigh and Kalli Moening; many nieces and nephews including Sue (Roy) Coon of Lima and Jean Neri of Missouri; her sister-in-law Joan Wheeler of Ft. Wayne, IN.

She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy McPheron; three brothers Robert, Charles and Richard.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Rev. Dottie Kaiser officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Memorial Auxiliary or The Senior Citizens Center, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima.

The family would like to thank the staff at Otterbein and Dr. Hanna for taking such good care of mother for the last 5 years.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Lovely lady-always giving herself to help others!
Edie Gaertner(Weis)
Daughter
