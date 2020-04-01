COLUMBUS GROVE — Betty L. Moyers passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Meadows of Delphos, at age 91. Happy to leave this world, to reunite with her loved ones who have gone before her.

She was born February 1, 1929, in Columbus Grove, to Orrie James and Lenna (Core) Steele. In 1950 she married Warren E. Moyers and they raised three children, before he passed away in 1974.

Betty was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great grandmother.

She went onto raise the children by herself, being a stay at home mother and she was also a 2nd mother to many of her children's friends. She loved baking cookies, sitting outside on her swing, reading and riding her lawn mower.

Her life changed in June 2015, when she fell and broke her neck. No longer able to care for herself, she went to live with family until January 2020, when she went into the nursing home.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Sue (Ken); one son, Gary (Renee'); one daughter in-law, Kim (Don); grandchildren, Shannon (Mark), Michelle (Joe), Alicia (Rusty), Zack and Nicole and great grandchildren, Matthew, Marissa, Emma and Oliver.

She had a son Bill; a brother, Bob (Frances) and a sister Mary, who preceded her in death.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 9:00am until time of the service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Betty, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .