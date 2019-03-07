LIMA — Betty Marie Mumper-Bresler, 77, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Betty was born on February 16, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late James Louis and Maxine Francis (McClain) Cady. On June 12, 1960 she married Paul Mumper, who died on March 4, 1992. On June 11, 2011 she married Glenn Everett Bresler, who preceded her in death on June 3, 2016.

Betty first worked at Superior Metals in the packaging department. Later she worked in the packaging department of Ford Motor Company, retiring from there. She was a member of the Eagles Aiere #370 - Auxillary.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodie (Stephen) Johnson of Lima, a son, Keith (Amy) Mumper of Lima, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters, Barbara Binkley of Lima and Beverly Zizelman of Celina, brothers, Jim (Lesley) Cady of Bowling Green and David (Pat) Cady of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and a brother, Chuck Cady.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Wayne Waltz officiating. Internment of ashes will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .