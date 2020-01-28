LIMA — Betty Ann Negelspach, age 96, passed away on January 28, 2020, at 7:04 am. Betty was born November 1, 1923, in Lima, OH, to Joseph C. and Clara E. (Long) Morrison who preceded her in death. On November 19, 1944, she married Norman E. Negelspach who preceded her in death on June 8, 2008.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of the St. Rita's School of Nursing. She spent many years as a registered nurse with St. Rita's Hospital and she also had worked as a private duty nurse in the Lima area. Later on she joined her husband and her brother in-law as owners and operators of a drive-in theatre in Sidney, OH. Betty was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and she will be remembered as always serving others.

Betty is survived by her son, Noel E. (Margaret) Negelspach of Lima, OH, a granddaughter, Molly (Eric) Gullufsen of Maumee, OH, 3 great grandchildren: Iona, Haar and Torin Gullufsen and a sister in-law, Freida Morrison of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Jim (Janet) Morrison, Jack Morrison and Martha Jean (Virgil) Sloan.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ryan Cordle. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.