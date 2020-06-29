WAPAKONETA — Betty Lou Place, 91, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2020, following a brief illness. Betty was born on April 20, 1929, at home in Allen County. The daughter of Clair and Hazel (Kennedy) Kraft, both of whom preceded her in death. On June 22, 1947, she married Dean Place at the Christy Chapel, and he survives in rural Wapakoneta.

Betty was a homemaker all of her life. She had previously worked at the Pines Restaurant, which she and Dean co-owned with Don and Donna Elsass. She was a member of the former Christy United Methodist Church and has been a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ for over 70 years. She was a member of the Wapakoneta VFW Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star. Betty was one of the founding members of the Buckland Rec Club and a member of the Shawnee 20's Club. She had worked as a precinct worker in Logan Township for the Auglaize County Election Board for over 50 years.

Betty had attended Fox School, a one room school house, and was a 1947 graduate of Shawnee High School. She tremendously enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sports, 4H, and F.F.A. activities.

Survivors include, her spouse, Dean Place; children, Greg (Pam) Place and Todd (Anne Law) Place; grandchildren, Erika Van Poppel, Joel (Stephanie) Place, Megan Place, Lauren Place, and Kaleb Place; great grandchildren, Emme Van Poppel, Holden Van Poppel, Elle Van Poppel, Elizabeth Miller, and Gabrielle Place; a sister, Mildred Graessle; niece, Debra (Mike) Williams. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clair & Hazel Kraft; as well as a brother-in-law, Edwin Graessle.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Sat. July 4, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastors Adrian Sunday & Kent Place officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive family & friends 4-8 p.m., Fri. and 1 hr. prior to the service, Sat. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be to Buckland United Church of Christ. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, family & friends are welcome to attend. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.