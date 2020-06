Or Copy this URL to Share

AVON — Betty Louise Rambo, 80, died at 12:55 a.m. June 1, 2020, at Northridge Health Care, North Ridgeville. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida. Father Mark Hoying will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.



