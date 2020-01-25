LIMA —Betty L. Richard, age 87, of Lima and formerly of Cridersville passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at home. She was born Feb. 14, 1932 in Alger, Ohio to the late Ernest and Cynthia Patrick Lenhart. She married Clyde W. 'Buck' Richard who preceded her in death.

Betty was an avid bowler having spent more than 50 years bowling at Northland and 20th Century Lanes. Betty served as a board member of the Ohio Women's Bowling Association for many years and was inducted into the Lima District Bowling Hall of Fame in 2007. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

After retiring from Eagle Lumber she began a second career working at the Shawnee Road McDonalds for 19 years.

Survivors include a daughter: Deborah Parrett of Lake Alfred, FL, 7 grandchildren: Michael Hollon, Crystal Hollon, Angela Hollon, Jeremy Hollon, David Hollon, Ginger Loscavo and Stephanie Neal, 16 great grandchildren and a sister Phyllis Kaiser of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by sons: Steve and David Hollon and 7 siblings: James Lenhart, Michael Lenhart, Audrey (Bill) Nichols, Gladys (Gary) Sheets, Shirley Combs, Pauline Wisecup and marlene Naglich.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Memorial service will follow at 7.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Rita's Hospice and online consolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.