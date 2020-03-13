SPENCERVILLE — Betty Jane Ricker, 93, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Roselawn Manor Nursing Home in Spencerville, OH, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born on June 23, 1926, in Williamsport, OH, to the late Greer and Ruth {Cramer} Gibson. On December 22, 1974, she married Norman Ricker, who preceded her in death on December 27, 2001.

Betty was employed as a hair stylist at Ida Louise, Char-Lyns, Westgate House of Styles, Clip Joint, and Sharon's Shop House of Styles, where she retired. Betty took great pride in keeping her customers happy all through her 50+ years of being a hair stylist. She enjoyed camping at Lake Erie, dancing, playing cards, fishing, bowling and gardening, where she was very proud of her flowers. She enjoyed having family holiday dinners and babysitting her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (David) Daniels Biller; two sons: Rickey Daniels and Steve Whitaker; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Todd Gibson, 5 step-children, 9 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, and her dog Sami.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Gary Daniels; five brothers: Dick, Bill, Emmett, Art and Jack; and three sisters: Norma, Opal and Anna.

A private service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .