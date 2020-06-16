CAIRO — Betty J. Roberts, 94, died Monday, June 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born November 12, 1925, to George F. and Marguerite A. (Armentrout) Locker. They both preceded her in death.

On April 15, 1944, she married Louis V. Roberts. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2012.

Betty is survived by her son, Danny J. Roberts; her daughter Nancy VanBuskirk; three step grandchildren, Todd, Mike and Kyle VanBuskirk; a brother, John F. Locker and a sister, Joanne (Donny) Weishar.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill (Kathryn) Locker.

Betty had owned and operated her beauty shop for thirty years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, fishing, knitting, needle point, ceramics and especially china painting. She was devoted to her family and friends.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Dr. Charles Hirschy will officate with burial to follow in Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:30am until time of service on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

With respect to social distancing due to the Covid-19 virus, the family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Betty, go online to hartmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Equestrian Therapy Program, The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Donor's Choice.