ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Betty J. Russell, 94, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away December 12, 2019 peacefully at home in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was a member at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Alter Guild. Betty is survived by her children Debbie, Dennis, Jacqueline, Theresa, Barbara, Mary, David, Laura, Donald, John, Cathy, and James. The family will receive friends at Reese Funeral Home 6767 Seminole Blvd Seminole Florida on Monday December 16, 2019 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM Funeral services will be at Blessed Sacrament 11565 66th Ave N, Seminole, FL 33772 on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00AM with Father Gordon officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .