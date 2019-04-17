CARMEL, Ind. — Betty M. Schwark, 94, of Carmel, IN, passed away April 14, 2019. She was born November 17, 1924 in Lima, OH, to the late Ora Shannon and Amanda Cosart. Betty married Clark Walter Schwark, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a former member of First Evangelical Reformed Church, Lima, OH and current member of Castleton United Methodist Church, and a 35 year volunteer for Lima Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Betty is survived by her children, Stephen C. Schwark (Pauline), Judy A. Holden (William), Stephanie B. Flatt (Daryl), Greg A. Schwark (Karen) and Amanda K. St. Clair (John); 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Betty's husband, Clark Walter Schwark; son, Ted Schwark; and daughter, Susan Yant, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.