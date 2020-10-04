LIMA —Betty Jean Snyder, age 93, died Friday October 2, 2020 at Coldwater Lake, Michigan where she was attended by Granddaughter Rebecca Sheely. She was born March 10, 1927 in Cridersville, Ohio the daughter of Murlin Charles Snider and Thelma Augusta (Porter) Snider.

Betty is survived by one brother Melvin Snider of Shawnee. Three sons Terry W. Sheely of Black Diamond, WA, Michael P. Sheely of Selah, WA and Kevin L. Sheely of Lima. Six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell (Bud) Snyder; siblings Opal Diamond of Pontiac, Mich., Floyd Snider, Cridersville and Gerald Snider of Perry Twp. Also preceded in 1992 by her first husband Paul W. Sheely of Elida and Lakeview.

Betty was a 1945 graduate of Cridersville High School, and former resident of Elida. She retired after a career as dispatcher with the Lima Police Department. A member of South Side Christian Church in Lima, where she was active in the Church Women's Group, and Lima fraternal organizations, Elks, Eagles and VFW. She was a former member of Elida Methodist Church and Shawnee Methodist Church. There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Shawnee Cemetery. The CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.