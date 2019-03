DELPHOS — Elizabeth "Betty" Staup, 85, died March 30, 2019, at the Meadows of Kalida.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Fathers Dennis Walsh and Jacob Gordon will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. today at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.