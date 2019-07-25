TEMECULA, Calif. — Betty Clara Lavon Totty passed Sunday July 21, 2019 at 93 years old in Temecula CA surrounded by her family.

Betty was born December 10, 1925 in Lewistown OH to Albert Joseph and Helen Evelyn (Richey) Cane.

She was married to the love of her life Earl Totty Sr. for 54 years before his passing in December 2009.

Until her recent move to California in 2017 to be closer to her grandchildren, Betty was a lifelong resident of Lima OH (Perry Township) and a faithful member of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lima OH. She was known and loved by many through her years of Teachers Aid duties at Perry Schools and her volunteer work at the church.

Betty is survived by one son Earl (Karen) Totty Jr., Temecula, CA and two grandchildren Jordan Michael Totty, San Diego, CA and Alexis Rae Totty, Mesa AZ. She is also survived by one sister Jean Grace Rogan of Bellefontaine, OH and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl Totty Sr, and brothers William (Bill), Melvin, Thomas (Tom), Jack, Oscar (Dick) and Sisters Doris and Emma Josephine.

Services will be held on Tuesday July 30 at 11:00 am at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Lima, Ohio with Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating.

Wake/Visitation will be Monday July 29th from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 pm at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home in Lima OH.

In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the St Paul AME Church. One of Bettys greatest wishes was for a handicap ramp to be installed at the entrance to the church.

Interment: Roundhead Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

