GOMER — Betty J. Vandemark, 88, of Gomer, passed away Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 26, 1932 in Lima to the late Ray G. and Myrtle M. (Seitz) Thomas. On June 7, 1949 she married Don M. 'Bud' Vandemark.

Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bud Vandemark; two sons, James R. (Sharon) Vandemark of Lima and Kent Douglas (Jola) Vandemark of Gomer; three daughters, Christine (Bob) Johnson of Marion, Sharon (Tom) Agler of Spencerville, and Jill (Ken) Ricker of Mineral City; sixteen grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marlene Devasher of Lima.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Thomas.

Betty was a housewife and a member of Gomer Congregational Church. She worked at the Lima Iron and Metal, and as a teacher's assistant at Gomer Elementary. She had worked 17 years at Duff Truckline. Betty loved spending her winters in Northport, Florida. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed social time attending auctions with Bud. She looked forward to her children's visits in Florida, she was the Chinese checker champion. Betty dearly loved keeping up with her grand and great-grandchildren on Facebook.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, at Pike Run Cemetery on Sandy Point Road in Sugar Creek Township. Her nephew, Russ Thomas will be officiating. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gomer Congregational Church or the Gomer Welsh Museum. Arrangements entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos.