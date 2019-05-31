LIMA — Betty J. Wolf, 87, passed away May 30, 2019, at 6:49 pm, Wyngate Senior Living Community - Lima, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born February 6, 1932 in Lima, OH, to Samuel and Nancy (Diller) Blosser who both preceded her in death. On April 2, 1966 she married Gene Wolf who survives in Lima, OH. Betty graduated from Lafayette High School in 1951. She worked at Westinghouse and retired after 26 years of service. Betty loved her husband Gene and cherished her children and grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all that knew her. Betty is survived by her husband, Gene Wolf, children, Wayne (Leah Ann) Fish, Michael Wolf, Diane Schmitz, sister, Lydia Hitchens, grandchildren, Todd (Alice) Fish, Matthew (Nichole) Fish, Destin Fish, Sara Fish, Joseph (Tina Vadon) Tschuor, Katie Smith, Cole Schmitz, great-grandchildren, Aaron Fish, Matt Fish Jr., Todd Fish, Hailey Fish and Elijah Fish. She is preceded in death by her son, William Fish, siblings, Ray Blosser, Samuel Blosser, Roy Blosser, Mary Jones, grandchildren, Aaron Fish and Dion Fish. Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 7:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Steve Rhodes to officiate the service. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.