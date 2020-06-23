Beulah Nichols
1929 - 2020
KENTON — Sunday, June 21, 2020 was Beulah Nichols "final wave goodbye". She passed at Hardin Hills in Kenton. Beulah was born in Hardin County on August 19, 1929 to the late Harry and Leona (Bailey) Hogue. She married Ralph Nichols on November 8, 1947 and he preceded her in death on January 15, 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Rick (Kelly Dawson) Nichols and Rod Nichols, two daughters, Sandy (Larry) Richardson and Kim; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald, Clyde and Emil Hogue and two sisters, Mary Wilson and Norma Fry. Her hobbies included "looking good" and fingernail art.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Grove Cemetery with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Memorials can be directed to Universal Hospice in her memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schindewolf-Stevens-Stout Funeral Home Inc
200 E Columbus St
Kenton, OH 43326
(419) 673-2121
