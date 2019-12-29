CONTINENTAL — Beulah VanDemark, 91, of Continental died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born December 23, 1928 in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Loren and Cora (Halbgewoks) Schmidt. On March 24, 1951 she married Daniel VanDemark in Continental, and he survives. Also surviving are a son Steve (Patty) VanDemark, Defiance, grandson Nick VanDemark , Cleveland, granddaughter Kelsey VanDemark Smith (Drew) Rutland, VT. and son-in-law Dave Pickering, Defiance. She is also survived by two sisters, Mrs. Nona Nill of Fort Wayne, IN and Mrs. Ruth Wagner of Bloomdale, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents and daughter Kathy VanDemark Pickering. Beulah graduated from Leipsic High School in 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Putnam County. She was also a retiree of the Continental School system where she worked as the elementary school secretary for many years. She was a devoted Christian wife and mother and was an outstanding housekeeper. She was also a lifetime member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Continental where she had been active on the church council and many of the church's committees. Beulah's funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.