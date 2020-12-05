1/1
Beverly Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Beverly M. (Bohn) Allen, 64, of Troy, OH, passed away at home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1956 in Lima, OH to the late Jackie and Mary (Thines) Bohn.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Jay Allen; three children, Amanda Allen, Chris Allen, and Michelle (Scott) Mayfield, all of Troy; two sisters, Felicia (Steve) Jenkins, Tamara (Steven) Steed; and a brother, Scott Bohn; seven grandchildren, Miranda (Jeremiah) Pierce, Peyton Allen, Kandra Josett, Emma Allen, Bella Mayfield, and Zac Allen. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Joshua Allen; a brother, Jay Bohn; and an aunt, Clara Gillespie.

Beverly had a spunky personality and a great sense of humor. Despite her battles, she remained resilient and portrayed immense strength throughout the years. She had many friends and family who loved her very much. Beverly loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic, Class of 1974.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved