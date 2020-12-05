TROY — Beverly M. (Bohn) Allen, 64, of Troy, OH, passed away at home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1956 in Lima, OH to the late Jackie and Mary (Thines) Bohn.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Jay Allen; three children, Amanda Allen, Chris Allen, and Michelle (Scott) Mayfield, all of Troy; two sisters, Felicia (Steve) Jenkins, Tamara (Steven) Steed; and a brother, Scott Bohn; seven grandchildren, Miranda (Jeremiah) Pierce, Peyton Allen, Kandra Josett, Emma Allen, Bella Mayfield, and Zac Allen. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Joshua Allen; a brother, Jay Bohn; and an aunt, Clara Gillespie.

Beverly had a spunky personality and a great sense of humor. Despite her battles, she remained resilient and portrayed immense strength throughout the years. She had many friends and family who loved her very much. Beverly loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing her faith with others. She was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic, Class of 1974.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com