LIMA — Beverly Anne Roby, age 85, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Beverly was born on April 25, 1934, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Robert J. LeVesque and Clara (Roeder) LeVesque Davisson. On January 3, 1953, she married Paul "Gene" Roby, who preceded her in death on January 29, 1992.

Beverly worked at Elder Beerman Department Store for 19 years. She was a faithful member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by two daughters: Valerie L. (Glenn) Biederman of Wapakoneta and Kristie (Tim) Wilson of Elida; son, Robert P. (Kelly) Roby of Lakeview, OH; six grandchildren: Katie (Jason) Geer, Leigh Ann Moore, Eric (Melissa) Roby, Elaine (Adam) Ricker, Ashley (T.J.) Owen and Cody (Michelle) Weiford; nine great-grandchildren: Donavan Moore, Hannah Ricker, Asher Roby, Nora Roby, Emerson Owen, Gavin Ricker, Liam Ricker, Addy Ricker and Amelia Weiford; one great-great-grandchild, Rhyan Moore; sister, Cheryl Davisson of Lima; brother, Robert N. (Anne) LeVesque of Lakewood, CA. and sister-in-law, Carol Moening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Patricia Mayer.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Burial will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Cairo East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

