WAPAKONETA — Beverly J. "Beve" Kanorr Comer, 54, died at 8:34 p.m. May 21, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Ron Boyer will officiate. Burial will be in Buckland Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



