HARROD — Beverly "Bevie" Joan (Weddle) Contris, age 63, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:52 AM at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima, Ohio.

She was born on September 21, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to the late Samuel E. and Sara M. (Petty) Weddle. Her step-father, Floyd Cleveland survives in Harrod. On February 14, 1973 Bevie married David Contris and he survives in Harrod, Ohio.

Bevie was a self-employed broker for Coast To Coast Freight Brokerage. She loved her Collie dog, Cassie.

She is survived by one son: Matt (Jessica) Contris of Lima and two sisters: Marilyn (Jim) Williams of Harrod and Leesa (Dan Jones) Robb of Dearborn, MO and three grandchildren: Tyler, Brynna and Landon.

Bevie was preceded in death by a daughter: Tawnya Contris and a brother: David Weddle.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Rev. Brandon Wireman officiating. Burial will be in Fisher Cemetery, LaFayette.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Thursday.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada