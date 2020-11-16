OTTAWA — Beverly J. McFarland Corbet, 86, of Ottawa died 11:26 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 18, 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to the late Hernando and Lois (Blethen) Godderz. In 1954 she married David McFarland, he preceded her in death in 1988. She later married Herb Corbet, he preceded her in death October 30, 2020.

Beverly is survived by her children: Father Tim McFarland of Celina, Kathy (Steve) Stechschulte, Patrick (Janet) McFarland, Kevin McFarland, Barbara Winkle, all of Ottawa; three step-children; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother: Reverend Michael (Ruth) Godderz.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Sandra McFarland; a son-in-law: Dennis Winkle; and two brothers: David Godderz and James Godderz.

Beverly was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, where she was a Minister of Praise. She retired from teaching at Sts. Peter and Paul School, after 28 years. Beverly was a member of the Retired Catholic Teachers Association, and Diocesan Lay Ministry Formations. She was a C.PP.S. Companion as well as a Hospice Volunteer.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Tim McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines a visitation will be 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com