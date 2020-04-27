LIMA — Mrs. Beverly S. Gordon, age 65, passed from this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born in Wapakoneta, Ohio on April 28, 1954.

On December 18, 1996 she was united in holy matrimony to Elijah Gordon, he survives in Lima, Ohio.

Mrs. Gordon worked at Plastic Pak, she will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Besides her loving husband Elijah, she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Marquis Gordon of Toledo, Ohio and Lisa Cook of Lima. 10 grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. A host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:00 a.m.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restriction issued by the government.

