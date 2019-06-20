DELPHOS — Beverly J. Jettinghoff, 62, of Delphos passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her residence.

She was born August 1, 1956, in Delphos to Jerry and Betty (Moreo) Honigford, both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Tom Jettinghoff on December 15, 1978, he survives in Delphos.

She is survived by three brothers, Den, Steve, and Tim Honigford all of Delphos; a nephew, Aaron Honigford, of Delphos, whom she raised like her own. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a niece, Kimberly Honigford, and a sister-in-law, Marie Honigford.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, a graduate of Delphos St. John's and The Ohio State University. She worked at Delphos St. John's grade school, where she shared her joy for literature. She also owned and managed The Good Health Shoppe for over 20 years and recently left the employment of D&D Ingredients. She was active with the Beyond Expectations group, serving as secretary. She assisted for many years with her family at the St. John's Fall Festival, and she organized a Christmas decorating contest for several years in honor of her mother who loved Christmas so much. Bev enjoyed old houses, restoring two of them; she was an excellent cook, providing meals for her family. She enjoyed reading, politics, and old TV murder mysteries.

Beverly touched the lives of many around her by providing friendship and guidance to the neighborhood children and making holidays special for her nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, where a parish wake will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Dog Park or the Ohio SPCA.

