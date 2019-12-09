FINDLAY — Beverly J. Knerr, 87, of Findlay, and formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away on December 6, 2019 at her home. Beverly was born on June 3, 1932 in Allen County, Ohio to the late John C. and Helen M. (DeVore) Bowersock. On June 15, 1952, she married Virgil A. Knerr and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2019.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Nicol R. "Niki" Hinesman of Findlay, and her grandson, Dietrich Jacob Hinesman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Greg Bowersock.

Beverly owned her own beauty shop, Beverly's Pin Curl Shop, for 25 years, and taught beauty school for ten years. Beverly also worked for the Wine Merchant for 11 years. She was a member of the Trinity Chapter of Eastern Stars in Lima. Beverly was a 70-year member of Eastern Star. Beverly was also a lifetime member of Auxiliary #8445 in Wapakoneta and the Auxiliary American Legion, Ralph D. Cole Post #3. Beverly was a former member of the Wapakoneta Country Club, AMVETS Post 21, and the American Rose Society.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours (12:00-2:00pm) prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.