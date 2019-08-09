LIMA — Beverly M. Lhamon, age 83, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, OH.

Beverly was born on November 2, 1935, in Lima, OH, to the late Warren and Elizabeth (Warner) Shook. On June 3, 1956, she married Richard L. Lhamon, who preceded her in death on May 5, 2016.

Beverly was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church. She worked at City Loan and then went on to work as a secretary at Bath Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandpups.

She is survived by her son Todd Lhamon of Cairo, daughter Marlene (Mike) Nichols of Cairo, six grandchildren: Andrew (Amanda) Nichols, Andrea (Mark) Suter, Alexa Nichols, KaLynn (Chad) Clark, Mitch Lhamon, and Kyle Lhamon, and three great-grandchildren: Charles, Madilyn and Lincoln, sister Yvonne Shook of Lima, brother Dean Shook of Harrod, and brother-in-law Bruce Feikert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Sharon Feikert.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora for their exceptional love and support.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 and one hour prior to service on Monday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Rich Rakay and Chaplain Rick Hart will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cairo Fire Department.

